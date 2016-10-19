Hornets approaching exhibition vs. Miami like regular-season game

Thursday night’s home exhibition against the Miami Heat will be most like a regular-season game for the Hornets.
Coach Steve Clifford plans to run rotations as similar as possible to what he’ll run in the regular season. He will be limited in that somewhat by injuries to Marvin Williams, Cody Zeller and Brian Roberts.
After this exhibition the Hornets will fly out to Minneapolis to play the Timberwolves Friday. Clifford will spread out playing time more liberally Friday.
"I think it’s very important for us," Belinelli said of Thursday’s exhibition. "it will be our first set of back-to-back games. We need to get ready for that. Miami is a good team."
