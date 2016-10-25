Hornets Gameday: at Bucks

8 p.m., Bradley Center, Milwaukee, Wis.
TV: Fox Sports Southeast. Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.
Projected Starters
Hornets
Bucks
Pos, Player
Ppg
Rpg
Pos, Player
Ppg
Rpg
G K. Walker
9.0
3.8
G M. Dellavedova
6.8
2.4
G N. Batum
10
3.5
G G.Antetokounmpro
15.5
5
F M. Kidd-Gilchrist
7.8
6
F J. Parker
17.2
6.8
F M. Williams
9.3
4.5
F M. Teletovic
7.8
2.2
C R. Hibbert
6.6
6
C M. Plumlee
3.7
3
Matchup to Watch
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist vs. Jabari Parker: This is Kidd-Gilchrist’s first regular-season game since the second of two right shoulder injuries ended his season in February. Parker has also had injury-related setbacks.
Observations
▪ The Hornets will probably be without reserve power forward Frank Kaminsky, who hasn’t practiced since suffering a right foot strain last week.
▪ Playing 6-foo-11 Giannis Antetokounmpro in the backcourt creates all sorts of mismatch opportunities for the Bucks..
Tap-ins
▪ The Bucks signed former Cleveland Cavalier Matthew Dellavedova to add depth at the guard positions.
▪ Hornets Cody Zeller (knee bruise) and Brian Roberts (hamstring) will likely be active after both fully participated in practice Tuesday in Charlotte.
Did you know?
Only four of 15 Hornets were drafted by the Hornets: Kemba Walker, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Kaminsky and Zeller.
Rick Bonnell
