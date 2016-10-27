Roy Hibbert changes a lot about the Charlotte Hornets

0:58 Woman accused of burying dead baby in Rock Hill yard talks to judge Pause

2:58 Terror plot by militia group in Kansas thwarted

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

2:37 What's in your cup, Fort Mill?

2:24 Keith Lamont Scott's wife releases video of shooting

4:00 Winthrop students in Rock Hill feel sadness, rage over shootings

3:28 Video: Hawgs of the Week (from Week 9)

4:31 Clover versus Rock Hill highlights

1:38 Two Lake Wylie anglers tell a whopper of a fish tale