Hornets locking down center Cody Zeller for $56 million makes sense

1:23 Rock Hill boutique owner attracts millions in sales and 'likes' Pause

2:37 What's in your cup, Fort Mill?

0:44 Chester Co. wreck left three people dead early Sunday morning

1:47 Rock Hill's 'DJ Sir Nose' was a 'Picasso and a Michelangelo'

3:17 'It's just the flu,' they thought – 4 days later, their girl was dead

0:58 Woman accused of burying dead baby in Rock Hill yard talks to judge

1:25 Coach Connor makes his debut in Fort Mill High's JV game against Nation Ford

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

2:24 Keith Lamont Scott's wife releases video of shooting