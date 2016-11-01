Charlotte Hornets

November 1, 2016 3:26 PM

Hornets Gameday: versus Philadelphia 76ers

7 p.m., Spectrum Center

TV: Fox Sports Southeast Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.

Projected Starters

Hornets

76ers

Pos, Player

Ppg

 Rpg

Pos, Player

Ppg

 Rpg

G K. Walker

23.3

1.7

G S. Rodriguez

12

4

G N. Batum

11

5.3

G G. Henderson

9

2

F M. Kidd-Gilchrist

11

7.7

F R. Covington

10

5

F M. Williams

9.7

8.0

F D. Saric

5

7

C C. Zeller

10.7

5

J. Embiid

20

7

Matchup to Watch

Cody Zeller vs. Joel Embiid: Zeller is having a solid regular season after missing all seven preseason exhibitions with a knee bruise. Embiid is back after missing two years, mostly with foot injuries.

Observations

▪  Gerald Henderson, who spent his first six NBA seasons in Charlotte, signed with his hometown 76ers over the summer. The Hornets traded him and Noah Vonleh to Portland in the deal that acquired Nic Batum.

▪  The 76ers lost rookie Ben Simmons, the first overall pick in June’s draft, to a broken right foot in the preseason.

Tap-ins

▪  The 76ers had a home game against the Orlando Magic Tuesday night, while the Hornets haven’t played since Saturday’s home loss to the Boston Celtics.

▪  The Hornets lost guard-forward Jeremy Lamb to a hamstring strain. The team projects Lamb could miss two weeks while recovering.

Did you know?

In their first three games this season, the Hornets averaged 8.3 shots blocked. Last season, they averaged 5.3 blocks.

Rick Bonnell

