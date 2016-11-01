Hornets Gameday: versus Philadelphia 76ers

7 p.m., Spectrum Center
TV: Fox Sports Southeast Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.
Projected Starters
Hornets
76ers
Pos, Player
Ppg
Rpg
Pos, Player
Ppg
Rpg
G K. Walker
23.3
1.7
G S. Rodriguez
12
4
G N. Batum
11
5.3
G G. Henderson
9
2
F M. Kidd-Gilchrist
11
7.7
F R. Covington
10
5
F M. Williams
9.7
8.0
F D. Saric
5
7
C C. Zeller
10.7
5
J. Embiid
20
7
Matchup to Watch
Cody Zeller vs. Joel Embiid: Zeller is having a solid regular season after missing all seven preseason exhibitions with a knee bruise. Embiid is back after missing two years, mostly with foot injuries.
Observations
▪ Gerald Henderson, who spent his first six NBA seasons in Charlotte, signed with his hometown 76ers over the summer. The Hornets traded him and Noah Vonleh to Portland in the deal that acquired Nic Batum.
▪ The 76ers lost rookie Ben Simmons, the first overall pick in June’s draft, to a broken right foot in the preseason.
Tap-ins
▪ The 76ers had a home game against the Orlando Magic Tuesday night, while the Hornets haven’t played since Saturday’s home loss to the Boston Celtics.
▪ The Hornets lost guard-forward Jeremy Lamb to a hamstring strain. The team projects Lamb could miss two weeks while recovering.
Did you know?
In their first three games this season, the Hornets averaged 8.3 shots blocked. Last season, they averaged 5.3 blocks.
Rick Bonnell
