Hornets Gameday: vs. Indiana Pacers

7 p.m., Spectrum Center
TV: For Sports Southeast Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.
Projected Starters
Hornets
Pacers
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
G K. Walker
24.4
3.0
G J. Teague
9.8
3.2
G N. Batum
14,2
6.4
G M. Ellis
11
3.2
F M. Kidd-Gilchrist
9.0
9.2
F P. George
24
5.8
F M. Williams
9.2
7.2
F T. Young
12.6
4.6
C C. Zeller
11.0
4.4
C M. Turner
17.4
7.8
Matchup to Watch
Paul George vs. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: A great scorer at small forward (George) versus a great defender at the same position (Kidd-Gilchrist).
<mm_embed2>
Observations
▪ The Pacers signed former Hornets center Al Jefferson in July to provide low-post scoring off the bench. So far, Jefferson is averaging 4.8 points and five rebounds for his new team.
▪ The Hornets’ 4-1 record is the best start by a Charlotte NBA team since the 2000-01 season.
Tap-ins
▪ Hornets power forward Marvin Williams missed practice Sunday with a viral infection and is listed as questionable. Roy Hibbert (sore knee) and Jeremy Lamb (hamstring) are still out.
▪ The Pacers’ 3-point percentage (39.3 percent) is fifth in the NBA this season.
Did you know?
The Hornets won all three games last season against the Pacers, the first time this franchise has swept a season series with the Pacers.
Rick Bonnell
Comments