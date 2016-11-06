Charlotte Hornets

November 6, 2016 2:36 PM

Hornets Gameday: vs. Indiana Pacers

7 p.m., Spectrum Center

TV: For Sports Southeast Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.

Projected Starters

Hornets

Pacers

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

G K. Walker

24.4

3.0

G J. Teague

9.8

3.2

G N. Batum

14,2

6.4

G M. Ellis

11

3.2

F M. Kidd-Gilchrist

9.0

9.2

F P. George

24

5.8

F M. Williams

9.2

7.2

F T. Young

12.6

4.6

C C. Zeller

11.0

4.4

C M. Turner

17.4

7.8

Matchup to Watch

Paul George vs. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: A great scorer at small forward (George) versus a great defender at the same position (Kidd-Gilchrist).

<mm_embed2>

Observations

▪  The Pacers signed former Hornets center Al Jefferson in July to provide low-post scoring off the bench. So far, Jefferson is averaging 4.8 points and five rebounds for his new team.

▪  The Hornets’ 4-1 record is the best start by a Charlotte NBA team since the 2000-01 season.

Tap-ins

▪  Hornets power forward Marvin Williams missed practice Sunday with a viral infection and is listed as questionable. Roy Hibbert (sore knee) and Jeremy Lamb (hamstring) are still out.

▪  The Pacers’ 3-point percentage (39.3 percent) is fifth in the NBA this season.

Did you know?

The Hornets won all three games last season against the Pacers, the first time this franchise has swept a season series with the Pacers.

Rick Bonnell

Related content

Charlotte Hornets

Comments

Videos

Backyard goats and youngsters show off at Chester goat show

View more video

Sports Videos