Charlotte Hornets center Roy Hibbert on the mend

In a sign he might soon return to game action, Charlotte Hornets center Roy Hibbert worked out on the court Monday with associate head coach Patrick Ewing.
Hibbert played well in the Hornets’ season-opening victory in Milwaukee. But his right knee became sore and swollen and he played only five minutes in Miami two nights later. He hasn’t played since in the Hornets’ 5-1 start.
The Hornets list Hibbert as questionable to play in Wednesday’s home game against the Utah Jazz. Small forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, who is suffering from a sore lower back, is also listed as questionable.
"It’s getting better every day, but it’s still day-to-day," Hibbert said after practice Tuesday. "It swelled up after that long flight (from Milwaukee to Miami). They’ve been doing a good job with treatment and I’ve been getting better every day. It was a one-off thing."
Coach Steve Clifford said Tuesday that with all the playing time Hibbert has missed, he probably wouldn’t have the conditioning for big minutes when he returns to the active roster.
"I’ve been running in the pool, and on the bike and the elliptical," Hibbert said. "Not so much running on the court. Once I’m 100 percent, or near 100 percent, I’ll be back on the court."
