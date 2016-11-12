Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Gameday: at Cleveland Cavaliers

3:30 p.m., Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland

TV: Fox Sports Southeast Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.

Projected Starters

Hornets

Cavaliers

Pos, Player

Ppg

Rpg

Pos, Player

Ppg

Rpg

G K. .Walker

23.9

3

G K. Irving

23.7

3.7

G N. .Batum

12.7

5.7

G J. Smith

9.6

2.3

TBD

F L. James

22.9

8.9

F M. Williams

11

6.9

F K. Love

22

9

C C. Zeller

11.4

4.3

C T. Thompson

5.6

9.6

Matchup to Watch

LeBron James vs. (hopefully) Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: James is averaging nearly a triple-double this early season. The Hornets sat Kidd-Gilchrist to rest his sore lower back Friday versus the Toronto Raptors. They could sure use his defense in this one. The Hornets listed Kidd-Gilchrist as questionable to play Sunday.

Observations

▪  The Hornets beat the Cavaliers last season in Charlotte. Winning in Cleveland against the defending champs is a much taller task

▪  Hornets point guard Kemba Walker scored a season-high 40 points Friday versus the Toronto Raptors and has scored 20 or more in seven consecutive games.

Tap-ins

▪  The Cavaliers have made at least 11 3s every game this season.

▪  The Hornets scored a season-high 15 3-pointers versus the Raptors Friday.

Did you know?

James won Eastern Conference player of the week each of the first two weeks of this season. He has now won that award 55 times.

Rick Bonnell

