Hornets Gameday: at Timberwolves

8 p.m., Target Center, Minneapolis, Minn.
TV: Fox Sports Southeast Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.
Projected Starters
Hornets
Timberwolves
Pos, Player
Ppg
Rpg
Pos, Player
Ppg
Rpg
G K. Walker
25.9
3.9
G R. Rubio
5.3
3.7
G N. Batum
13.4
6.3
G Z. LaVine
19.8
3.8
F M. Kidd-Gilchrist
8.6
8
F A. Wiggins
23.8
4.1
F M. Williams
10.9
7.6
F G. Dieng
9.9
7.9
C C. Zeller
11.5
4.6
C K-Anthony Towns
21.1
8.5
Matchup to Watch
Karl-Anthony Towns vs. Marvin Williams: Towns is a fantastic young big man who can score all over the court. Williams had some success guarding him in two preseason exhibitions.
Observations
▪ Timberwolves small forward Andrew Wiggins is coming off a career-best 47 points in Sunday’s victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Over the past four games, Wiggins is averaging 36.3 points.
▪ Timberwolves guard Zach LaVine sat out Sunday’s game with a sore right knee. The Timberwolves didn’t practice Monday, and the team said LaVine would be reevaluated Tuesday.
Tap-ins
▪ The Timberwolves are coached by Tom Thibodeau, a longtime colleague and close friend of Hornets coach Steve Clifford.
▪ Keep an eye on Timberwolves rookie Kris Dunn, who could supplant Ricky Rubio as the starter at point guard by the end of the season.
Did you know?
The Hornets/Bobcats have won seven of the past eight games against the Timberwolves, including the past two at Target Center.
Rick Bonnell
