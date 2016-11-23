Charlotte Hornets’ very good was no match for San Antonio Spurs’ exceptional

2:29 WBTV First Alert Weather forecast Pause

1:59 Detective: Woman charged in Rock Hill fatal motorcycle wreck 'never displayed remorse'

2:19 Video: final 2016 Hawgs of the Week

2:10 Chester man imprisoned for murder released on parole after 43 years

1:17 Flint Hill Baptist Church hosts The Compassion Experience

3:55 Gov. Nikki Haley talks about her meeting with President-elect Donald Trump

1:16 Carolina Panthers will stick with kicker Graham Gano

1:54 Bond hearing for armed robbery suspect Eric Dixon

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally