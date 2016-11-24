Hornets Gameday: at New York Knicks

2:30 'Little A' returns to Chester Co. for Thanksgiving tradition Pause

1:59 Detective: Woman charged in Rock Hill fatal motorcycle wreck 'never displayed remorse'

1:17 Flint Hill Baptist Church hosts The Compassion Experience

2:10 Chester man imprisoned for murder released on parole after 43 years

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

0:58 Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find

2:19 Video: final 2016 Hawgs of the Week

2:34 Video: Keon Johnson talks about heroic 38-point game in Winthrop win over Illinois

0:37 Lake Wylie students prepares Thanksgiving meals for 30 families