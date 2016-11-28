Hornets Gameday versus Detroit Pistons

7 p.m., Spectrum Center
TV: Fox Sports Southeast Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.
Projected Starters
Hornets
Pistons
Pos, Player
Ppg
Rpg
Pos, Player
Ppg
Rpg
G K. Walker
24.5
4.3
G I. Smith
9.9
2.8
G N. Batum
14.3
6.7
G K. Caldwell-Pope
14.4
2.9
F M. Kidd-Gilchrist
9
7.5
F T. Harris
16.2
4.6
F F. Kaminsky
12.1
4.6
F M. Morris
13.8
3.9
C C. Zeller
11.9
5.3
C A. Drummond
14.9
13.8
Matchup to Watch
Andre Drummond vs. Cody Zeller: Drummond is among the most physically imposing centers in the league, a virtual automatic double-double.
Observations
▪ The Pistons have lost their past three games in Charlotte.
▪ Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy’s winning percentage (59.9 percent) is fourth-best among active NBA coaches with at least 500 games coached.
Tap-ins
▪ This is the second game of a back-to-back set for the Hornets, who played in Memphis Monday. The Pistons were off Monday.
▪ Pistons point guard Reggie Jackson is out with a left knee injury. Ish Smith, who played at Wake Forest, is the fill-starter at point.
Did you know?
Drummond has the most double-doubles in the NBA since the start of the 2014-15 season, with 125.
