December 2, 2016 4:51 PM

Hornets Gameday: versus Minnesota Timberwolves

7 p.m., Spectrum Center

TV: Fox Sports Southeast Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.

Projected Starters

Hornets

Timberwolves

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

G K. Walker

24.2

4.1

G R. Rubio

6.6

3.6

G N. Batum

13.4

6.7

G Z. LaVine

19.8

3.2

F M. Kidd-Gilchrist

9.4

7.2

F A. Wiggins

22.7

4.1

F F. Kaminsky

11.5

4.6

F G. Dieng

10.5

3.8

C C. Zeller

11.1

5.8

C K. Towns

22.4

10

Matchup to Watch

Andrew Wiggins vs. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Wiggins is 16th in the league in scoring average and a candidate for most improved player.

Observations

▪  Hornets’ Marvin Williams being injured eliminates the best option for guarding Karl-Anthony Towns.

▪  The Hornets have won the past six meetings with the Timberwolves, including a 115-108 victory last month in Minneapolis.

Tap-ins

▪  Towns had a career-high 47 points, plus 18 rebounds, against the New York Knicks recently.

▪  The Hornets took control of the game in Minneapolis with a 36-17 third quarter.

Did you know?

Wiggins finished last season with 86 dunks.

Rick Bonnell

