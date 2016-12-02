Hornets Gameday: versus Minnesota Timberwolves

7 p.m., Spectrum Center
TV: Fox Sports Southeast Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.
Projected Starters
Hornets
Timberwolves
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
G K. Walker
24.2
4.1
G R. Rubio
6.6
3.6
G N. Batum
13.4
6.7
G Z. LaVine
19.8
3.2
F M. Kidd-Gilchrist
9.4
7.2
F A. Wiggins
22.7
4.1
F F. Kaminsky
11.5
4.6
F G. Dieng
10.5
3.8
C C. Zeller
11.1
5.8
C K. Towns
22.4
10
Matchup to Watch
Andrew Wiggins vs. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Wiggins is 16th in the league in scoring average and a candidate for most improved player.
Observations
▪ Hornets’ Marvin Williams being injured eliminates the best option for guarding Karl-Anthony Towns.
▪ The Hornets have won the past six meetings with the Timberwolves, including a 115-108 victory last month in Minneapolis.
Tap-ins
▪ Towns had a career-high 47 points, plus 18 rebounds, against the New York Knicks recently.
▪ The Hornets took control of the game in Minneapolis with a 36-17 third quarter.
Did you know?
Wiggins finished last season with 86 dunks.
Rick Bonnell
