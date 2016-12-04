Charlotte Hornets

December 4, 2016 4:58 PM

Hornets Gameday: at Dallas Mavericks

8:30 p.m., American Airlines Center

TV: Fox Sports Southeast Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.

Projected Starters

Hornets

Mavericks

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

G K. Walker

23.9

4.1

G D. Williams

11.1

2.6

G N. Batum

13.3

6.8

G W. Matthews

14.4

3.1

F M. Kidd-Gilchrist

9.6

7

F H. Barnes

20.3

5.7

F F. Kaminsky

10.9

4.5

F D. Finney-Smith

3.8

2

C C. Zeller

10.8

5.9

C A. Bogut

3.8

10.6

Matchup to Watch

Harrison Barnes versus Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Kidd-Gilchrist did a solid job defensively on Barnes in the first game, with Barnes making eight of his 20 shots from the field.

Observations

▪  The Mavericks blew out the Chicago Bulls Saturday night for just their fourth victory against 15 losses this season. Center Andrew Bogut told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram the Mavericks need a major turnaround in the next month to have any playoff chance.

▪  Longtime Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki has been out with an Achilles injury. Coach Rick Carlisle said Nowitzki is out indefinitely.

Tap-ins

▪  Charlottean Seth Curry, son of Hornets television analyst Dell, missed the first Hornets-Mavericks game with a sprained knee.

▪  This is the only road game in a span of five games in nine days. After that, the Hornets do a five-game road trip.

Did you know?

Mavericks forward Dwight Powell was drafted by the Hornets in the second round in 2014. His rights were dealt to the Cleveland Cavaliers as part of the trade that sent Brendan Haywood to the Cavs.

Rick Bonnell

