Hornets Gameday: at Dallas Mavericks

8:30 p.m., American Airlines Center
TV: Fox Sports Southeast Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.
Projected Starters
Hornets
Mavericks
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
G K. Walker
23.9
4.1
G D. Williams
11.1
2.6
G N. Batum
13.3
6.8
G W. Matthews
14.4
3.1
F M. Kidd-Gilchrist
9.6
7
F H. Barnes
20.3
5.7
F F. Kaminsky
10.9
4.5
F D. Finney-Smith
3.8
2
C C. Zeller
10.8
5.9
C A. Bogut
3.8
10.6
Matchup to Watch
Harrison Barnes versus Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Kidd-Gilchrist did a solid job defensively on Barnes in the first game, with Barnes making eight of his 20 shots from the field.
Observations
▪ The Mavericks blew out the Chicago Bulls Saturday night for just their fourth victory against 15 losses this season. Center Andrew Bogut told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram the Mavericks need a major turnaround in the next month to have any playoff chance.
▪ Longtime Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki has been out with an Achilles injury. Coach Rick Carlisle said Nowitzki is out indefinitely.
Tap-ins
▪ Charlottean Seth Curry, son of Hornets television analyst Dell, missed the first Hornets-Mavericks game with a sprained knee.
▪ This is the only road game in a span of five games in nine days. After that, the Hornets do a five-game road trip.
Did you know?
Mavericks forward Dwight Powell was drafted by the Hornets in the second round in 2014. His rights were dealt to the Cleveland Cavaliers as part of the trade that sent Brendan Haywood to the Cavs.
Rick Bonnell
