December 15, 2016 5:03 PM

Hornets Gameday: at Boston Celtics

7:30 p.m., TD Garden

TV: Fox Sports Southeast Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.

Projected Starters

Hornets

Celtics

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

G R.. Sessions

6

1.3

G M. Smart

10

4.1

G N. Batum

13.4

7.8

G A. Bradley

17.9

7.5

F M. Kidd-Gilchrist

9.3

7

F J. Crowder

13.2

4.9

F M. Williams

9.9

5.7

F A. Johnson

6.3

4.1

C C. Zeller

10.6

6.1

C A. Horford

15.6

6.3

Matchup to Watch

Al Horford vs. Cody Zeller or Marvin Williams: Horford’s shooting range makes him an atypical NBA center, so power forward Marvin Williams might be better suited to guarding him than center Zeller.

Observations

▪  Hornets leading scorer Kemba Walker will miss this game with an excused absence to tend to a personal matter.

▪  Each averaging more than seven boards per game, Charlotte’s Nic Batum and Boston’s Avery Bradley are elite as far as guards rebounding this season.

Tap-ins

▪  Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas has missed the last four games with a groin strain. He is recovering and might play versus the Hornets.

▪  This is the first game of a challenging back-to-back. The Hornets complete this five-game road trip at Atlanta Saturday night.

Did you know?

Tyler and Cody Zeller continue a tradition of brothers simultaneously playing in the NBA. Among others currently in the league: The Morrises, the Plumlees and the Lopezes.

Rick Bonnell

