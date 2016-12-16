Charlotte Hornets

December 16, 2016 9:34 PM

Hornets Gameday: at Atlanta Hawks

7:30 p.m., Philips Arena

TV: Fox Sports Southeast Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.

Projected Starters

Hornets

Hawks

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

G K. Walker

22.6

3.7

G D. Schroder

16.5

3

G N. Batum

13.6

7.6

G T. Hardaway Jr

11.4

1.8

F M. Kidd-Gilchrist

9.4

6.8

F T. Sefolosha

7.8

4.7

F M. Williams

9.7

5.7

F P. Millsap

17

8.3

C C. Zeller

11.1

5.9

C D. Howard

13.8

12.5

Matchup to Watch

Dwight Howard vs. Cody Zeller: Howard came home to Atlanta in free-agency over the summer. Zeller has established himself as an NBA starter.

Observations

▪  Hornets point guard Kemba Walker missed Friday’s road game in Boston to attend to a personal matter. He’s expected to get to Atlanta in time to play Saturday.

▪  This is a tough back-to-back set for both teams; the Hawks played in Toronto against the Raptors Friday.

Tap-ins

▪  The Hawks have been in a slide of late; entering the Raptors game they had lost eight of 10 to fall below .500.

▪  Playing in Atlanta has been a big problem for the Bobcats/Hornets – they have lost 10 of their last 11 regular-season games at Philips Arena.

Did you know?

The Hawks’ recent struggles have taken many forms. They scored 68 against the Utah Jazz and allowed 131 to the Orlando Magic.

Rick Bonnell

Related content

Charlotte Hornets

Comments

Videos

Watch Rock Hill elementary students 'love everything' with apples donation

View more video

Sports Videos