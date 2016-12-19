Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Gameday: versus Los Angeles Lakers

By Rick Bonnell

Tuesday, 7 p.m., Spectrum Center

TV: Fox Sports Southeast Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.

Projected Starters

Hornets

Lakers

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

G K. Walker

22.4

3.8

G B. Ingram

7.7

4

G N. Batum

13.7

7.5

G N. Young

14.1

2.4

F M. Kidd-Gilchrist

8.9

6.6

F L. Deng

7.9

5.4

F M. Williams

10.2

5.7

F J. Randle

13

8.7

C C. Zeller

10.8

6.3

C T. Mozgov

8.1

5

Matchup to Watch

Julius Randle vs. Marvin Willilams: Randle has a couple of triple-doubles on his NBA resume. Williams has been the Hornets’ top defender this season.

Observations

▪  Lakers rookie and former Duke star Brandon Ingram had a near-triple double versus the Cavaliers, with 10 rebounds, nine points and nine assists.

▪  Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell sat out the road loss to the Cavaliers. He’s had knee soreness that has cost him 13 games this season. The Lakers list him as probable to play versus the Hornets.

Tap-ins

▪  The Lakers are on a 12-day, seven-game road trip that ends Dec. 23.

▪  Sixth-man Lou Williams leads the Lakers in scoring at 18.9 points per game.

Did you know?

Sunday and Monday were the Hornets’ first consecutive days without games since mid-November.

