Despite winning ways, Charlotte Hornets need a ‘jolt’

York County sheriff-elect: 'I have big shoes to fill'

'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

Video: Winthrop basketball holds off Georgia Southern with last-second defensive stand

'Cement that name': York County leader pitches 'Football City, USA' concept

Fort Mill's downtown comes alive with annual Christmas parade

Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor

2:09