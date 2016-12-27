Charlotte Hornets

December 27, 2016 2:47 PM

Hornets Gameday: at Orlando Magic

7 p.m., Amway Center

TV: Fox Sports Southeast Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.

Projected Starters

Hornets

Magic

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

G K. Walker

22.6

4

G D. Augustin

8.8

1.5

G N. Batum

14.2

7.6

G E. Fournier

17.8

3

F M. Kidd-Gilchrist

8.9

6.8

F A. Gordon

10.3

4.3

F M. Williams

10.3

5.5

F S. Ibaka

6.3

8.3

C C. Zeller

10.9

6.3

C B. Biyombo

6.3

8.3

Matchup to Watch

Kemba Walker vs. D.J. Augustin: Augustin has played some of his best games against the Hornets (then-Bobcats), who drafted him ninth overall in 2008.

Observations

▪  The Hornets have dominated the Magic of late, winning six of the past seven games overall and six of past eight in Orlando.

▪  In the only previous meeting this season, the Hornets beat the Magic by 21 in Charlotte. The Hornets outrebounded the Magic 59-40 and held the Magic to 37.4 percent shooting from the field.

Tap-ins

▪  The Magic is coming off a home win against the Memphis Grizzlies. Shooting guard Evan Fournier sat out a second consecutive game with a heel injury.

▪  Despite an overall losing record, the Magic is 4-3 this season against other teams in the Southeast Division.

Did you know?

The Bobcats drafted Augustin at the strong urging of then-coach Larry Brown, passing on center Brook Lopez, who became an All-Star with the Brooklyn Nets.

