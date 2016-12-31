Lebron James, Cavs get hot early, hold off Charlotte Hornets

1:29 River Hills paramedic talks about responding to opioid overdose calls Pause

2:01 South Carolina residents will automatically live in North Carolina as of Jan. 1

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

1:53 911 call from domestic incident involving S.C. legislator Chris Corley

3:48 Will Muschamp's final thoughts ahead of Birmingham Bowl

0:48 The top baby names of 2016

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:36 Video: Winthrop basketball holds off Georgia Southern with last-second defensive stand

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court