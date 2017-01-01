Hornets Gameday: at Chicago Bulls

2:01 South Carolina residents will automatically live in North Carolina as of Jan. 1 Pause

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:53 911 call from domestic incident involving S.C. legislator Chris Corley

1:02 Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor

3:48 Will Muschamp's final thoughts ahead of Birmingham Bowl

1:39 York Tech camp in Rock Hill teaches kids how to design video games

7:47 Clemson begins preparations for Ohio State, Fiesta Bowl