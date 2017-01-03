Hornets’ 1 1/2-year experiment with former Kentucky guard Aaron Harrison is over

The Charlotte Hornets’ 1 1/2-season Aaron Harrison experiment is over.
The Hornets are waiving Harrison, avoiding a guarantee of his season salary of more the $874,000, an informed source confirmed Tuesday.
The Hornets signed Harrison, a 6-6 guard out of Kentucky, after he wasn’t taken in the 2015 NBA draft. He played for the Hornets’ summer-league team and earned a roster spot last season.
Harrison was developed at both guard positions and was featured at the 2016 summer league in Orlando. He struggled in those games, but made the Hornets’ 15-man roster in the fall.
Harrison spent much of this season on Development League assignment with the Greensboro Swarm. He averaged 20.2 points and 3.6 assists with the Swarm.
