Hornets Gameday: at San Antonio Spurs

8:30 p.m., AT&T Center
Projected Starters
Hornets
Spurs
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
G K. Walker
23.3
4.3
G T. Parker
11.1
1.9
G G TBD
G D. Green
7.9
2.9
F M. Kidd-Gilchrist
9.1
7.1
F K. Leonard
24
5.9
F M. Williams
10.5
5.3
F L. Aldridge
17.5
7.3
C R. Hibbert
5.1
3.6
C P. Gasol
12.2
7.9
Matchup to Watch
Kawhi Leonard vs. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: These are two of the most physical small forwards in the NBA, as demonstrated by their superior rebounding numbers.
Observations
▪ The Hornets will likely be without shooting guard Nic Batum for a while, after he suffered a hyper-extended knee in Wednesday’s road loss to the Detroit Pistons.
▪ The 40 free throws made and 49 free throws taken by the Hornets versus the Oklahoma City Thunder were both season highs in any one game in the NBA.
Tap-ins
▪ The Spurs lead the NBA in free-throw percentage (.821) and 3-point percentage (.411).
▪ The Hornets have lost 11 of the past 12 meetings with the Spurs.
Did you know?
Four Hornets opposing players have been ejected this season. No Hornets player or coach has been ejected so far this season.
