January 12, 2017 2:02 PM

Hornets Gameday: at Philadelphia 76ers

7 p.m., Wells Fargo Center

TV: Fox Sports Southeast Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.

Projected Starters

Hornets

76ers

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

G K. Walker

23.1

4.2

G T. McConnell

4.8

2.5

TBD

G N. Stauskas

9.1

2.5

F M. Kidd-Gilchrist

8.9

7.1

F R. Covington

10.1

5.6

F M. Williams

10.6

5.4

F E. Ilyasova

14.2

6.3

C C. Zeller

10.7

6.3

C J. Embiid

19.3

7.4

Matchup to Watch

Joel Embiid vs. Cody Zeller: Embiid has distinguished himself as the elite player in this rookie class.

Observations

▪  The Hornets have won six consecutive games in this series. This is their only trip to Philadelphia this season.

▪  One of the 76ers’ few strengths this season is depth, as they average 39.4 bench points, fifth-most in the NBA

Tap-ins

▪  Center Cody Zeller said Thursday he should be fine to play Friday after missing the Rockets’ game with an illness.

▪  Hornets shooting guard Nic Batum (hyper-extended right knee) practiced Thursday and is hopeful he can play against the 76ers.

Did you know?

Embiid has had 13 games of 20 or more points. The rest of the rookie class have a combined 12 games of 20 or more points.

Rick Bonnell

