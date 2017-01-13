Friday illustrates just how reliant Charlotte Hornets are on Kemba Walker

1:28 The Buzz TV brings regional award to Fort Mill High School Pause

1:36 Founder of York's MLK parade talks about King's ideals

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:02 Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor

0:28 Sticking it to the DMV, with 5 wheelbarrows of pennies

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

0:26 May River student throws volleyball at officer on bike

2:57 Fort Mill woman discusses what it's like to live with DID