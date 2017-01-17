Charlotte Hornets

January 17, 2017 3:12 PM

Hornets Gameday: vs. Portland Trail Blazers

7 p.m., Spectrum Center

TV: Fox Sports Southeast Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.

Projected Starters

Hornets

Blazers

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

G K. Walker

22.9

4.2

G D. Lillard

26.3

4.8

G N. Batum

15.2

7.3

G C. McCollum

23.8

3.6

F M. Kidd-Gilchrist

9

7.3

F A. Aminu

7

7.1

F M. Williams

10.6

5.3

F M. Harkless

11.8

5.1

C C. Zeller

10.8

6.4

C M. Plumlee

11

7.5

Matchup to Watch

Damian Lillard vs. Kemba Walker: Two nights after matching up with Boston’s Isaiah Thomas, Walker’s in another game versus an elite point guard.

Observations

▪  This is the first of five consecutive home games in eight days -- the longest home stand of this season.

▪  The Trail Blazers are among the NBA’s best at forcing turnovers. They forced 15 or more in five of their previous eight games.

Tap-ins

▪  Ex-Hornets lottery pick Noah Vonleh went to Portland in the trade to acquire Nic Batum. He has slipped to the fringes of the Blazers’ rotation.

▪  Blazers reserve Allen Crabbe averaged 18.5 points on 58 percent shooting in two games against the Hornets last season.

Did you know?

Lillard has never failed to score at least 20 points in his eight games against the Bobcats/Hornets.

