Hornets Gameday: vs. Toronto Raptors

7 p.m., Spectrum Center
TV: Fox Sports Southeast Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.
Projected Starters
Hornets
Raptors
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
K. Walker
23
4.2
K. Lowry
22.2
4.9
N. Batum
15
7.4
D. DeRozan
28.2
5.4
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
8.9
7.2
D. Carroll
10.1
3.6
M. Williams
10.8
5.3
P. Siakam
4.6
3.5
C. Zeller
10.5
6.5
J. Valanciunas
12
10.1
Matchup to Watch
DeMar DeRozan vs. Nic Batum/Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: DeRozan is fourth in the NBA in scoring this season at 28.2 points per game, but he bucks the trend of shooting guards as 3-point shooters. More a mid-range shooter and driver, DeRozan averages one 3-pointer for every three games played.
Observations
▪ Injuries have hurt the Raptors at power forward. Patrick Patterson has missed four straight games with a sore knee and Lucas Nogueira sat out Wednesday’s game at Philadelphia with concussion symptoms. Jared Sullinger played his first game this season, against the 76ers, following knee surgery.
▪ Raptors reserve point guard Cory Joseph started against the Nets and scored a career-high 33 points Tuesday. The Raptors rested Kyle Lowry.
Tap-ins
▪ Hornets guard-forward Jeremy Lamb is listed as out with an inflamed metatarsal. This is his fourth game missed with this injury.
▪ DeRozan has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week three times this season.
Did you know?
Can the Hornets break the losing streak against the East’s Big Three teams? The Cavaliers, Raptors and Celtics are a combined 7-0 against the Hornets this season.
Rick Bonnell
