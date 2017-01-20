Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Gameday: versus Brooklyn Nets

7 p.m., Spectrum Center

TV: Fox Sports Southeast Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.

Projected Starters

Hornets

Nets

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

G K. Walker

23

4.2

G S. Dinwiddie

5.2

2.5

G N. Batum

15

7.4

G J. Harris

8.8

3.1

F M. Kidd-Gilchrist

8.9

7.3

F B. Bogdonovic

14.1

3.3

F M. Williams

10.9

5.2

F T. Booker

10.1

8.9

C C. Zeller

10.9

6.4

C B. Lopez

20.1

5

Matchup to Watch

Brook Lopez vs. Cody Zeller/Roy Hibbert: On a rebuilding team hurting for talent, Lopez is still a terrific scorer at the center position. Is this the season the Nets seriously consider moving him at the trade deadline?

Observations

▪  Entering Friday’s road game against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Nets were on an 11-game losing streak. Their last victory was over the Hornets Dec. 26.

▪  The Nets are first in place in the NBA, averaging 104.3 possessions per game.

Tap-ins

▪  Former Hornets point guard Jeremy Lin has been out for the Nets with a hamstring strain.

▪  The Nets are second in the NBA in bench points, averaging 42.7 per game.

Did you know?

The Nets are fifth in the NBA in 3-pointers made at 11.2 per game. The Hornets allow 10.9 made 3s per game.

Rick Bonnell

