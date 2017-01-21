Nic Batum’s four-point play sets the stage for Charlotte Hornets’ third straight win

The Charlotte Hornets continue to take full advantage of this home stand.
With Nic Batum completing a four-point play, then making a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter, the Hornets held on for a 112-105 victory at Spectrum Center. It was their third consecutive victory after a five-game losing streak, improving to 23-21.
The Hornets have now won nine of their last 10 home games.
Hornets small forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist had one of his best games this season with 17 points and 14 rebounds. Reserve point guard Ramon Sessions had 17 points off eight shots from the field and by getting to the foul line eight times.
The Nets got 24 points from center Brook Lopez. Brooklyn fell to 9-34.
Three who mattered
Kidd-Gilchrist: Such a persistent rebounder in this game.
Lopez: He made a big comeback from missing five of his first six shots Saturday.
Batum: On a night when Kemba Walker’s shot was off, he picked up the slack late.
Observations
▪ Entering Saturday’s game, the Hornets had won eight of their last nine games at Spectrum Center. In those games, Hornets opponents averaged 96.1 points and shot 41.6 percent from the field.
▪ The Nets certainly started this game like a team that got to Charlotte past 2 a.m., making one of their first 12 shots.
▪ Kidd-Gilchrist started this game with great energy, totaling eight points and six rebounds in his first 11 minutes.
▪ The Hornets shot a blazing 24-of-44 from the field and 6-of-13 from 3-point range in the first half to lead 60-46.
▪ Hornets reserve power forward Frank Kaminsky scored 10 first-half points off 4-of-5 from the field and 2-of-2 from 3-point range.
Worth mentioning
▪ Former Hornets point guard Jeremy Lin, who signed a lucrative contract with the Nets over the summer, is still out with a hamstring injury.
▪ Hornets starting power forward Marvin Williams played only 11 first-half minutes, going scoreless after missing two 3-pointers.
▪ The Hornets complete this five-game home stand with games Monday against the Washington Wizards and Wednesday in the Golden State Warriors’ only game in Charlotte.
Report card
B OFFENSE: Some great ball-movement first half, not so much the second half.
C DEFENSE: The Nets scored 35 points in the third quarter on 12-of-21 shooting.
B+ COACHING: Sweeping back-to-backs this season has been tough.
