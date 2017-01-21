Charlotte Hornets needed a boost of energy; that was Michael Kidd-Gilchrist’s specialty Saturday

One of the toughest things on the Charlotte Hornets’ “to do” list this season is winning both games on back-to-back nights.
Coach Steve Clifford says the ability to find energy and persistence after playing the night before is what separates the middle-dwellers of the NBA from the contenders.
Saturday, the beacon of the Hornets’ energy and persistence was apparent. Small forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist totaled 17 points and 14 rebounds. He wasn’t the only reason the Hornets beat the Brooklyn Nets 112-105, but he certainly was central to the victory.
Kidd-Gilchrist hasn’t had a great season so far. He’s had some memorable games, such as guarding Russell Westbrook so tough in the Hornets’ home victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.
But he’s gone through stretches of sitting in the fourth quarter, so that Clifford could insert a better offensive option, such as reserve guard-forward Marco Belinelli.
Steve Clifford said the Hornets first-quarter defense – Brooklyn scored 14 points on 5-of-21 shooting – was probably the best of the season. No doubt who set that tone.
Saturday Kidd-Gilchrist gave Clifford compelling reason to play him long minutes. He had a team-high 35 minutes and 14 seconds in this game. When Clifford reinserted him in the fourth quarter, taking over for guard Ramon Sessions, Kidd-Gilchrist had a dunk and a big defensive rebound that helped put away Brooklyn.
You could tell immediately Kidd-Gilchrist was bringing the energy. He finished the first quarter with eight points and six rebounds. All rebounds might count the same in a box score, but they are not the same. Kidd-Gilchrist was constantly grabbing in-traffic rebounds, either to keep possessions alive or to stop Brooklyn threats.
Clifford said the Hornets first-quarter defense – Brooklyn scored 14 points on 5-of-21 shooting – was probably the best of the season. No doubt who set that tone.
Kidd-Gilchrist went through a brutal season a year ago. He had two severe shoulder injuries requiring surgery that limited him to a handful of games.
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist has called himself the Hornets’ middle linebacker. I certainly get the analogy, but that hasn’t always been true this season.
Clifford said the damage was greater than just to Kidd-Gilchrist’s season; that he spent most of the summer rehabbing, rather than having an opportunity to work himself back as a basketball player.
"He’s finding his way," Clifford said, adding he thinks a month from now Kidd-Gilchrist will be dramatically more comfortable.
I don’t think Kidd-Gilchrist has reached the level he was at two seasons ago before the injuries. He’d never been seriously hurt before, and learning how to recover from such trauma to your body is also an acquired skill.
Kidd-Gilchrist has called himself the Hornets’ middle linebacker. I certainly get the analogy, but that hasn’t always been true this season, with Marvin Williams their most consistent defender.
Saturday, the middle linebacker was back. Hopefully, that was no cameo appearance.
Rick Bonnell: 704-358-5129, @rick_bonnell
Comments