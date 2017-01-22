Charlotte Hornets

January 22, 2017 5:16 PM

Hornets Gameday: vs. Washington Wizards

7 p.m., Spectrum Center

TV: Fox Sports Southeast Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.

Projected Starters

Hornets

Wizards

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

G K. Walker

23

3.5

G J. Wall

23.1

4.5

G N. Batum

15

7.3

G B. Beal

21.8

2.8

F M. Kidd-Gilchrist

9.1

7.5

F O. Porter

14.5

6.4

F M. Williams

10.7

5.4

F M. Morris

13.5

6.4

C C. Zeller

10.8

6.5

C M. Gortat

11.3

11.6

Matchup to Watch

John Wall vs. Kemba Walker: The Eastern Conference is full of elite point guards. Wall is in that special class. So is Walker

Observations

▪  After a slow start, the Wizards have been on a roll of late, winning seven of their last nine games.

▪  The Hornets are 15-1 (and 10-0 at home) when holding an opponent below 100 points this season.

Tap-ins

▪  The Wizards beat the Hornets in the only previous meeting this season, 109-106 in Washington.

▪  Hornets reserve power forward Frank Kaminsky is 13-of-25 from the field in his last three games.

Did you know?

John Wall and Marcin Gortat have combined for 49 double-doubles this season, most among NBA teammates.

Rick Bonnell

Related content

Charlotte Hornets

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Fort Mill, Lake Wylie area residents attend Women's March on Charlotte

View more video

Sports Videos