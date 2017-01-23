Hornets players, coaches fund college scholarships in response to Charlotte unrest

0:22 Fort Mill, Lake Wylie area residents attend Women's March on Charlotte Pause

0:26 Two dead, one wounded in Rock Hill shooting

1:37 Neighbors talk about shooting that leaves 2 dead on Blake Street in Rock Hill

1:09 Gentry and Hadley Eddings: A message of forgiveness

1:08 Carowinds begins installing 'Electro-Spin' ride in Fort Mill

1:05 Chester County official explains how they found foster homes for 116 dogs rescued from puppy mill

1:23 Rock Hill boutique owner attracts millions in sales and 'likes'

2:13 Obama: healthcare repeal 'huge disservice to the American people'

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners