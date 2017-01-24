Charlotte Hornets

January 24, 2017 1:59 PM

Hornets Gameday: vs. Golden State Warriors

8 p.m., Spectrum Center

TV: ESPN Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.

Projected Starters

Hornets

Warriors

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

G K. Walker

23

4.1

G S. Curry

24.6

4.3

G N. Batum

14.7

7.3

G K. Thompson

21.1

3.7

F M. Kidd-Gilchrist

9.1

7.5

F K. Durant

26.1

8.5

F M. Williams

10.7

5.5

F D. Green

10.6

8.6

C C. Zeller

10.9

6.6

C Z. Pachulia

5.9

6.1

Matchup to Watch

Kevin Durant vs. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Durant left Oklahoma City for the Warriors in the most consequential move of free agency in July. This matchup is a big challenge for Kidd-Gilchrist, who is returning to his former elite status as a defender.

Observations

▪  The Warriors lead the NBA in scoring (118 points per game), field-goal percentage (50 percent) and are second in 3-point percentage (38.7 percent).

▪  Defensively, the Warriors allow the lowest opponent field-goal percentage (43.3) and opponent 3-point percentage (31.6 percent) in the NBA.

Tap-ins

▪  Former Davidson star Stephen Curry’s averages in his past three games in Charlotte: 36.3 points, 6.7 assists, 53 percent from the field, 38 percent from 3-point range and 91 percent from the foul line.

▪  The Warriors lead the NBA in point-differential at plus-12.7 points per game.

Did you know?

The Warriors lost in Miami Monday. They have not lost consecutive regular-season games in the past 131 games, an active NBA record.

