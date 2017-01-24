Hornets Gameday: vs. Golden State Warriors

1:52 Sanders: Mulvaney failing to pay nanny tax 'a serious issue' Pause

3:12 2017 Oscars nominees: Best film, actor, actress and other top categories

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:20 Rock Hill man pleads guilty in 2015 crime spree; prosecutors say he shot wrong man

0:22 Fort Mill, Lake Wylie area residents attend Women's March on Charlotte

2:16 Video: award-winning high school football offensive linemen recognized Jan. 23

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:11 Helmet cam captures motorcyclist's brush with death on freeway

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally