Hornets Gameday: vs. Golden State Warriors

8 p.m., Spectrum Center
TV: ESPN Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.
Projected Starters
Hornets
Warriors
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
G K. Walker
23
4.1
G S. Curry
24.6
4.3
G N. Batum
14.7
7.3
G K. Thompson
21.1
3.7
F M. Kidd-Gilchrist
9.1
7.5
F K. Durant
26.1
8.5
F M. Williams
10.7
5.5
F D. Green
10.6
8.6
C C. Zeller
10.9
6.6
C Z. Pachulia
5.9
6.1
Matchup to Watch
Kevin Durant vs. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Durant left Oklahoma City for the Warriors in the most consequential move of free agency in July. This matchup is a big challenge for Kidd-Gilchrist, who is returning to his former elite status as a defender.
Observations
▪ The Warriors lead the NBA in scoring (118 points per game), field-goal percentage (50 percent) and are second in 3-point percentage (38.7 percent).
▪ Defensively, the Warriors allow the lowest opponent field-goal percentage (43.3) and opponent 3-point percentage (31.6 percent) in the NBA.
Tap-ins
▪ Former Davidson star Stephen Curry’s averages in his past three games in Charlotte: 36.3 points, 6.7 assists, 53 percent from the field, 38 percent from 3-point range and 91 percent from the foul line.
▪ The Warriors lead the NBA in point-differential at plus-12.7 points per game.
Did you know?
The Warriors lost in Miami Monday. They have not lost consecutive regular-season games in the past 131 games, an active NBA record.
Rick Bonnell
