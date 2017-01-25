Golden State Warriors stage fourth-quarter rally to hold off Charlotte Hornets

Golden State Warriors center Zaza Pachulia, left and Charlotte Hornets guard Nicolas Batum, right, fight for control of a loose ball during first-quarter action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotteon Wednesday.
Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker, right, flies through the paint as he is fouled during Wednesday’s game against the Golden State Warriors in Charlotte. Looking on is Warriors forward Kevin Durant, left.
Golden State Warriors center Zaza Pachulia, left and Charlotte Hornets guard Nicolas Batum, right, fight for control of a loose ball during first quarter action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, January 25, 2017.
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant, right, lays the ball off the glass for two-points as Charlotte Hornets center Roy Hibbert, left, attempts to block the shot during first quarter action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, January 25, 2017.
Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker, right, flies through the paint as he is fouled during first quarter action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, January 25, 2017. Looking on is Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant, left.
Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker, left, drives to the basket for two-points as Golden State Warriors center Zaza Pachulia, right, applies defensive pressure during first quarter action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, January 25, 2017.
Charlotte Hornets forward Marvin Williams, right, has his shot blocked by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, left, during first quarter action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, January 25, 2017.
Charlotte Hornets forward Frank Kaminsky, left, wears a protective mask during first quarter action against the Golden State Warriors at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, January 25, 2017.
Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry, right, talks with Davidson College coach Bob McKillop, left, during action against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, January 25, 2017.
Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry, right, stops to sign autographs for fans prior to action against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, January 25, 2017.
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant, center, releases a jump shot over the outstretched arm of Charlotte Hornets guard Nicolas Batum, left, during second half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, January 25, 2017. Durant led all scorers with 33 points. The Warriors defeated the Hornets 113-103.
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant, right, is called for a foul as he drives to the basket against Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker, left, during second half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, January 25, 2017. Despite the foul, Durant led all scorers with 33 points. The Warriors defeated the Hornets 113-103.
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant, left, drives to the basket against Charlotte Hornets forward Frank Kaminsky, right, during second half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, January 25, 2017. Durant led all scorers with 33 points. The Warriors defeated the Hornets 113-103.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, left and forward Kevin Durant, right, celebrate the team's play against the Charlotte Hornets during second half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, January 25, 2017. Durant led all scorers with 33 points and Curry finished with 28. The Warriors defeated the Hornets 113-103.
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green throws down a two-handed dunk against the Charlotte Hornets during second half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, January 25, 2017. The Warriors defeated the Hornets 113-103.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, left, releases a three-point shot over Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Marco Belinelli, right, during second half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, January 25, 2017. The Warriors defeated the Hornets 113-103.
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Andre Iguodala, left, strips the ball from Charlotte Hornets guard Nicolas Batum, right, during second half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, January 25, 2017. The Warriors defeated the Hornets 113-103.
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, right, has his shot blocked by Charlotte Hornets center Roy Hibbert, left, during second half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, January 25, 2017. The Warriors defeated the Hornets 113-103.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, left and guard Klay Thompson, right, stop Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker, center, on a drive to the basket during second half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, January 25, 2017. The Warriors defeated the Hornets 113-103.
A young Golden State Warriors fan holds his sign high with his birthday wish prior to second half action of the Golden State Warriors vs the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, January 25, 2017. The Warriors defeated the Hornets 113-103.
