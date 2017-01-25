Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford to team, fans: Raise the bar

Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford scoffed at the notion of moral victories after his team’s home loss Wednesday to the Golden State Warriors.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Golden State Warriors center Zaza Pachulia, left and Charlotte Hornets guard Nicolas Batum, right, fight for control of a loose ball during first quarter action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, January 25, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant, right, lays the ball off the glass for two-points as Charlotte Hornets center Roy Hibbert, left, attempts to block the shot during first quarter action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, January 25, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker, right, flies through the paint as he is fouled during first quarter action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, January 25, 2017. Looking on is Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant, left.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker, left, drives to the basket for two-points as Golden State Warriors center Zaza Pachulia, right, applies defensive pressure during first quarter action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, January 25, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Hornets forward Marvin Williams, right, has his shot blocked by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, left, during first quarter action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, January 25, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Hornets forward Frank Kaminsky, left, wears a protective mask during first quarter action against the Golden State Warriors at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, January 25, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry, right, talks with Davidson College coach Bob McKillop, left, during action against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, January 25, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry, right, stops to sign autographs for fans prior to action against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, January 25, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant, center, releases a jump shot over the outstretched arm of Charlotte Hornets guard Nicolas Batum, left, during second half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, January 25, 2017. Durant led all scorers with 33 points. The Warriors defeated the Hornets 113-103.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant, right, is called for a foul as he drives to the basket against Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker, left, during second half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, January 25, 2017. Despite the foul, Durant led all scorers with 33 points. The Warriors defeated the Hornets 113-103.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant, left, drives to the basket against Charlotte Hornets forward Frank Kaminsky, right, during second half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, January 25, 2017. Durant led all scorers with 33 points. The Warriors defeated the Hornets 113-103.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, left and forward Kevin Durant, right, celebrate the team's play against the Charlotte Hornets during second half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, January 25, 2017. Durant led all scorers with 33 points and Curry finished with 28. The Warriors defeated the Hornets 113-103.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green throws down a two-handed dunk against the Charlotte Hornets during second half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, January 25, 2017. The Warriors defeated the Hornets 113-103.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, left, releases a three-point shot over Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Marco Belinelli, right, during second half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, January 25, 2017. The Warriors defeated the Hornets 113-103.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Andre Iguodala, left, strips the ball from Charlotte Hornets guard Nicolas Batum, right, during second half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, January 25, 2017. The Warriors defeated the Hornets 113-103.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, right, has his shot blocked by Charlotte Hornets center Roy Hibbert, left, during second half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, January 25, 2017. The Warriors defeated the Hornets 113-103.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, left and guard Klay Thompson, right, stop Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker, center, on a drive to the basket during second half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, January 25, 2017. The Warriors defeated the Hornets 113-103.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
A young Golden State Warriors fan holds his sign high with his birthday wish prior to second half action of the Golden State Warriors vs the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, January 25, 2017. The Warriors defeated the Hornets 113-103.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NBA star and former Davidson Wildcats Steph Curry smiles as he looks around John M. Belk Arena on the campus of Davidson College in Davidson, NC on Tuesday, January 24, 2017. The student section was renamed Section 30 in honor of his college uniform number.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Steph Curry, right, stops to sign an autograph for a fan at Charlotte Christian following a press conference on Tuesday, January 24, 2017. Curry returned to his old school for the retirement of his high school #20 jersey.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Steph Curry, left, stops to friends at Charlotte Christian following a press conference on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 as his daughter, Ryan, 18 mos., center and his wife Ayesha, center/left. Curry returned to his old school for the retirement of his high school #20 jersey.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Students at Charlotte Christian wrote their opinions of NBA star Steph Curry on a wall in the library. Curry returned to his high school on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 for the retirement of his high school #20 jersey.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NBA star Steph Curry smiles as he talks about the reason for his wearing the number 20 in high school rather than his current number 30. The reason is because the #30 jersey was too big for him. Curry returned to his high school on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 for the retirement of his high school #20 jersey.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NBA star Steph Curry, right, with his wife, Ayesha, center and mother, Sonya Curry, left, watching the Charlotte Christian basketball team play on Tuesday, January 24, 2017. Curry returned to his high school for the retirement of his high school #20 jersey.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NBA star Steph Curry smiles as his high school basketball coach Shonn Brown tells stories about Curry on Tuesday, January 24, 2017. Curry returned to Charlotte Christian School for the retirement of his high school #20 jersey.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NBA star Steph Curry, right, bumps fists with his high school basketball coach Shonn Brown, left, on Tuesday, January 24, 2017. Curry returned to Charlotte Christian School for the retirement of his high school #20 jersey.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NBA star Steph Curry, right, applauds as his high school basketball coach Shonn Brown, left, announces Curry's #20 jersey was being retired on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at Charlotte Christian School.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NBA star Steph Curry, right, holds a framed award for the retirement of his high school #20 jersey at Charlotte Christian School on Tuesday, January 24, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NBA star Steph Curry, right, looks on as his wife, Ayesha, center, is hugged during a ceremony retiring his high school jersey #20 at Charlotte Christian School in Charlotte, NC on Tuesday, January 24, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NBA star Steph Curry claps and smiles as his high school jersey #20 is retired and displayed at Charlotte Christian School in Charlotte, NC on Tuesday, January 24, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NBA star and former Davidson Wildcats Steph Curry poses with students in front of the newly renamed Section 30 for Curry's uniform number he wore during his Davidson career on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 in Davidson, NC.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NBA star and former Davidson Wildcats Steph Curry poses with students in front of the newly renamed Section 30 for Curry's uniform number he wore during his Davidson career on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 in Davidson, NC.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NBA star and former Davidson Wildcats Steph Curry poses with students in front of the newly renamed Section 30 for Curry's uniform number he wore during his Davidson career on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 in Davidson, NC.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Davidson College president Carol Quillen, back to camera, hugs NBA star and former Davidson Wildcats Steph Curry during a ceremony renaming the student section to Section 30 at John M. Belk Arena on Tuesday, January 24, 2017. The section was renamed Section 30 in honor of Curry's college uniform number.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Old friends and Davidson players welcome NBA star and former Davidson Wildcats Steph Curry along the seats after the student section was renamed Section 30 for Curry's uniform number he wore during his Davidson career on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 in Davidson, NC.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NBA star and former Davidson Wildcats Steph Curry, right, asks students in the newly named Section 30 if he may have their sign reading, "Steph will you graduate with me," on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 in Davidson, NC. Curry returned to the school for a ceremony renaming the student section to Section 30 in honor of his college uniform number.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Davidson College president Carol Quillen, back to camera, hugs NBA star and former Davidson Wildcats Steph Curry during a ceremony renaming the student section to Section 30 at John M. Belk Arena on Tuesday, January 24, 2017. The section was renamed Section 30 in honor of Curry's college uniform number.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NBA star Steph Curry returned home to Charlotte on Tuesday for a special evening at Charlotte Christian School and Davidson College.
Jeff Siner
The Charlotte Observer
Comments