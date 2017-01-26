Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Gameday: at New York Knicks

7:30 p.m., Madison Square Garden

Projected Starters

Hornets

Knicks

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

G K. Walker

23

4.1

G D. Rose

18.1

4

G N. Batum

14.7

7.3

G C. Lee

9.7

2.9

F M. Kidd-Gilchrist

9.1

7.5

F C. Anthony

22.6

6

F M. Williams

10.7

5.5

F K. Porzingis

18.9

7.1

C R. Hibbert

5.3

3.5

C J. Noah

5.4

9.2

Matchup to Watch

Carmelo Anthony vs. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Anthony’s time with the Knicks hasn’t been particularly successful, but he’s still one of the most gifted scorers in the NBA.

Observations

▪  The Hornets and Knicks split the first two games of this season’s series. Friday night decides it, in a three-game set.

▪  The Knicks made some major, and expensive, changes in the offseason, acquiring Derrick Rose, Joakim Noah and former Hornet Courtney Lee. The results have been underwhelming.

Tap-ins

▪  The Hornets play four of their next five on the road, after the longest home stand of the season -- five games at Spectrum Center, in which the Hornets went 3-2.

▪  The Knicks haven’t won a season series with the Hornets since the 2012-13 season.

Did you know?

Anthony’s 62 points in a 2014 game is the most ever scored on the Hornets.

