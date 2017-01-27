Hornets Gameday: vs. Sacramento Kings

7 p.m., Spectrum Center
TV: Fox Sports Southeast Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.
Projected Starters
Hornets
Kings
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
G K. Walker
23
4.1
G D. Collison
12.6
2.1
G N. Batum
14.7
7.3
G A. Afflalo
7.6
1.9
F M. Kidd-Gilchrist
9.1
7.5
F G. Temple
7.9
2.8
F M. Williams
10.7
5.5
F D. Cousins
28
10.3
C TBD
C K. Koufos
6.2
5.5
Matchup to Watch
DeMarcus Cousins vs. various Hornets big men: Cousins is one of the great low-post scorers in the NBA, and he’s extended his shooting range as a complement to those skills.
Observations
▪ The Kings recently lost forward Rudy Gay to a torn left Achilles tendon. Gay was expected to be in play at the trade deadline.
▪ The Kings are in the midst of an eight-game, 13-day road trip.
Tap-ins
▪ The Hornets and Kings made a trade in June, with the Hornets getting veteran Marco Belinelli and the Kings getting the draft rights to rookie Malachi Richardson.
▪ The Hornets won both games in this series last season, both in overtime.
Did you know?
Cousins has had 18 games of 30 or more points this season, including a season-best 55 points.
Rick Bonnell
