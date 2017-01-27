Charlotte Hornets

January 27, 2017 4:07 PM

Hornets Gameday: vs. Sacramento Kings

7 p.m., Spectrum Center

TV: Fox Sports Southeast Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.

Projected Starters

Hornets

Kings

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

G K. Walker

23

4.1

G D. Collison

12.6

2.1

G N. Batum

14.7

7.3

G A. Afflalo

7.6

1.9

F M. Kidd-Gilchrist

9.1

7.5

F G. Temple

7.9

2.8

F M. Williams

10.7

5.5

F D. Cousins

28

10.3

C TBD

C K. Koufos

6.2

5.5

Matchup to Watch

DeMarcus Cousins vs. various Hornets big men: Cousins is one of the great low-post scorers in the NBA, and he’s extended his shooting range as a complement to those skills.

Observations

▪  The Kings recently lost forward Rudy Gay to a torn left Achilles tendon. Gay was expected to be in play at the trade deadline.

▪  The Kings are in the midst of an eight-game, 13-day road trip.

Tap-ins

▪  The Hornets and Kings made a trade in June, with the Hornets getting veteran Marco Belinelli and the Kings getting the draft rights to rookie Malachi Richardson.

▪  The Hornets won both games in this series last season, both in overtime.

Did you know?

Cousins has had 18 games of 30 or more points this season, including a season-best 55 points.

Rick Bonnell

Charlotte Hornets

