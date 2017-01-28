Sacramento Kings edge Charlotte Hornets as DeMarcus Cousins scores 35

2:19 Purple Heart Homes helps Tega Cay Vietnam veteran 'age in place' Pause

0:14 Grateful Dead music played at funeral

1:38 File Video: Take a sneak peek at how $10 million is transforming the York County Courthouse

2:01 Confederate Flag will not go back up in York County courtroom

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:34 Rock Hill parents of murder victim talk about how he tried to save his killer

2:01 File video: Confederate flag will not go back up in SC courtroom

4:08 Video highlights: South Pointe wins third straight football state title

1:55 The first class of Fort Mill School District Hall of Fame inductees honored