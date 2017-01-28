Moment of truth: Reeling Hornets face tough West Coast swing

There are only so many moments of truth in any team’s basketball season, and the Charlotte Hornets do have 34 games left in the regular season.
However, this upcoming West Coach trip feels of great consequence and ominously so.
The Hornets play Tuesday in Portland, Ore., Wednesday in Oakland, Calif., and Saturday in Salt Lake City. It’s entirely possible the 23-25 Hornets could lose all three of those games.
They really can’t afford for that to happen, not after losing their fourth in a row Saturday, 109-106 to a Sacramento Kings team nine games below .500. That follows Friday’s three-point loss to the New York Knicks, another team with a losing record.
When does the bleeding stop? I really don’t know.
Kings center DeMarcus Cousins had arguably the best individual performance by a Hornets opponent this season. He finished with 35 points, off 13-of-22 shooting, and added 18 rebounds.
Hard as Hornets power forward Marvin Williams battled Saturday, there just wasn’t anything to do with Cousins. He was constantly bulling his way to the rim and made both of his 3-pointers. The Kings finished this game with 15 second-chance points, primarily due to Cousins’ seven offensive rebounds.
It’s not just that Cousins is a beast. It’s how easy that makes it for other Kings to play off him offensively. Sacramento’s backcourt of Darren Collison and Arron Afflalo combined for 30 points and ex-Charlotte player Anthony Tolliver scored 14 off the bench.
The Hornets scored 29 fourth-quarter points and took back the lead late in this game. But Charlotte’s final true possession ended with Frank Kaminsky air-balling a 3-pointer. It’s been that kind of week for the 23-25 Hornets, who are slipping from what was once the Eastern Conference’s fourth-best record to the fringe of the playoff race.
The Hornets have one terrific player in All-Star point guard Kemba Walker. He finished with 26 points, his 34th game this season of 20 or more points. But Walker went scoreless in the fourth quarter, taking one shot in the 8 ½ minutes he played.
Sacramento owned the most physical spots on the floor, and that’s not a new issue for this season’s Hornets.
The Hornets got eight points each in the fourth quarter from Williams and reserve center Spencer Hawes. But perhaps the most telling statistic of this game was the Kings scoring 18 points in the lane in the fourth quarter to six for the Hornets.
Do they battle? Yes. Williams and small forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist were tough all night.
But tough only counts if it affects performance. And right now, there’s little about the Hornets’ performance that enriches the confidence they’ll be much of a playoff team.
