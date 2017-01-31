Charlotte Hornets

January 31, 2017 3:18 PM

Hornets Gameday: at Golden State Warriors

10:30 p.m., Oracle Arena

TV: Fox Sports Southeast Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.

Projected Starters

Hornets

Warriors

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

G K. Walker

23.3

4.2

G S. Curry

25

4.3

G N. Batum

14.9

7.4

G K Thompson

21.1

3.7

F M. Kidd-Gilchrist

9.3

7.4

F K. Durant

26.3

8.4

F M. Williams

11

5.4

F D. Green

10.4

8.4

TBD

C Z. Pachulia

5.9

6

Matchup to Watch

Kevin Durant vs. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: As if the Warriors weren’t hard enough to guard last season, they added a former NBA Most Valuable Player when they signed Durant away from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Observations

▪  The Warriors lead the NBA in offensive efficiency (1.137 points per possession) and defensive efficiency (1.01 points allowed per possession). The Hornets are 14th in offensive efficiency (1.051) and ninth in defensive efficiency (1.035)

▪  The Hornets have lost their past five games against the Warriors, who trail the all-time series 26-27.

Tap-ins

▪  Stephen Curry is six 3-pointers made from passing Rashard Lewis for 12th on the NBA’s list for career 3-pointers made. Curry missed Sunday’s game in Portland with flu symptoms.

▪  The Warriors outscore opponents this season by an average of 12.9 points. Next best is San Antonio at 8.9

Did you know?

The Warriors are 21-3 this season at home and 7-0 against Eastern Conference teams.

Rick Bonnell

Related content

Charlotte Hornets

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

'I am not a monster': Lancaster couple get prison in abuse death of 5-year-old girl

View more video

Sports Videos