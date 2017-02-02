Charlotte Hornets in talks to acquire Miles Plumlee from the Milwaukee Bucks

The Charlotte Hornets are in negotiations with the Milwaukee Bucks to acquire center Miles Plumlee, two NBA sources confirmed Thursday.
Plumlee, who played college basketball at Duke, would reportedly come to the Hornets in exchange for Hornets big men Roy Hibbert and Spencer Hawes.
While this would reduce depth at center, it’s been clear the Hornets need to make a change in the midst of a six-game losing streak. They would get younger and more athletic with a center combination of Plumlee and Cody Zeller, who has missed a handful of games lately with a quad contusion.
ESPN first reported these trade discussions.
Plumlee, who is 6-foot-11, is in his fifth NBA season. The Hornets would be his fourth team. He started with the Indiana Pacers, then played for the Phoenix Suns and the Bucks. His best season was 2013-14 with the Suns, when he averaged 8.1 points and 7.8 rebounds and started 79 of a possible 82 games.
Plumlee hasn’t had much of a role with the Bucks this season. He’s made 12 starts and played in 32 games, averaging 2.6 points and 1.7 rebounds.
Moving Plumlee would amount to a salary dump by the Bucks and an expensive proposition for the Hornets. Plumlee makes $12.4 million this season and each of the next three , according to league-wide salaries listed on the website hoopshype.com. The Hornets and Bucks agreed to the deal in principle on Thursday and expected a late-afternoon approval from the NBA, a source said.
Hibbert’s $5 million contract expires at the end of this season, while Hawes has a player option worth about $6 million for next season.
Hibbert has struggled physically this season with a sore knee. He did not play in Wednesday’s road loss to the Golden State Warriors.
The NBA’s trade deadline is Feb. 23. It’s common practice for the Hornets to make a deal at or near that deadline, including successful trades that acquired Courtney Lee and Josh McRoberts in past years.
<mm_embed2>
Bonnell: 704-358-5129; Twitter: @rick_bonnell
Comments