Charlotte Hornets’ Kemba Walker will add 3-point contest to his All-Star agenda

Charlotte Hornets point guard Kemba Walker is going to have a busy All-Star Weekend in New Orleans.
In addition to his first appearance in the Sunday All-Star Game, Walker has been selected to compete in the NBA’s annual 3-point contest, as part of All-Star Saturday night. The competition will be televised on TNT.
This is a tribute to the dramatic improvement Walker has made as a 3-point shooter, which he considers essential to his overall growth., the past two seasons. Walker is third in the Eastern Conference in 3-pointers made this season at 135 and eighth in the NBA.
Walker is also having career bests in average 3-pointers per game (2.8) and 3-point accuracy (40.2 percent).
Walker will join a 3-point field that includes defending champion Klay Thompson with Golden State, Eric Gordon with Houston, Kyrie Irving with Cleveland, Kyle Lowry with Toronto, Wesley Matthews with Dallas, C.J. McCollum with Portland and Nick Young with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Walker is the fourth player in Charlotte NBA history selected for the 3-point contest, joining original Hornets Dell Curry, Scott Burrell and Glen Rice.
The All-Star Weekend takes place Feb. 17-19.
