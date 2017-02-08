Handicapping the NBA MVP race: For now, my pick would be the Rockets’ James Harden

1:16 Legal Remedy expands, holds 'Beerthday' celebration in Rock Hill Pause

1:04 Mother of Northwestern student says son's expulsion for knife in truck is too severe

1:05 File video: Chester County official explains how they found foster homes for 116 dogs rescued from puppy mill

2:11 File video: York County Courthouse opens amid Confederate flag controversy

1:38 File Video: Take a sneak peek at how $10 million is transforming the York County Courthouse

2:39 Morehead Scholar Kaleb Lyda and mother Kim Lyda

2:01 File video: Clerk says Confederate Flag will not go back up in York County courtroom

2:55 Winthrop University professor makes a 'chilling' literary discovery

1:48 Paradise resident receives new veteran support from Habitat for Humanity