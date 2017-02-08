Hornets Gameday: vs. Houston Rockets

7 p.m., Spectrum Center
TV: Fox Sports Southeast Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.
Projected Starters
Hornets
Rockets
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
G K. Walker
22.7
4
G J. Harden
28.9
8.2
G N. Batum
14.9
7.2
G. P. Beverley
9.2
5.8
F M. Kidd-Gilchrist
9.2
7.4
F T. Ariza
11.8
5.5
F M. William
11.3
5.6
F R. Anderson
13.8
5.1
TBD
C C. Capela
11.9
7.6
Matchup to Watch
James Harden vs. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist/etc.: Harden is a contender for NBA Most Valuable Player. Kidd-Gilchrist is a logical first option defensively. Several players might take a turn guarding Harden.
Observations
▪ The Hornets hope to get back center Cody Zeller, who is listed as questional with a quad contusion. He has missed the past seven games with that injury.
▪ The Rockets had a huge night in 3-point shooting in their victory over the Hornets in Houston this season. They made 17 of their 39 attempts.
Tap-ins
▪ While the Hornets have lost 12 in a row in Houston, they won last season’s home game against the Rockets.
▪ The Hornets will be without backup point guard Ramon Sessions four to six weeks after he had surgery on his left knee to repair a torn meniscus.
Did you know?
Harden totaled 40 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists in his last meeting with the Hornets.
Rick Bonnell
