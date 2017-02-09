Former President Obama a Charlotte Hornet? In this (virtual) reality, he is

Former President Barack Obama is now a private citizen and it hasn’t taken long for somebody to find a job for him doing one of the things he loves to do the most: Playing basketball.
In a video by NykeFaller, Obama is a player in NBA’s 2K17’s My Career Player. The teams he plays for are the Charlotte Hornets and their forebearers, the Bobcats. Obama is quite the player in the game, dunking over such players as the New York Knicks’ Carmelo Anthony. There’s even a cameo at the end of the video by Hornets forward Frank Kaminsky (also virtually).
Take a look:
Comments