Hornets Gameday: vs. Philadelphia 76ers

7 p.m., Spectrum Center
TV: Fox Sports Southeast Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.
Projected Starters
Hornets
Sixers
Pos, Player
Ppg
Rpg
Pos, Player
Ppg
Rpg
G K. Walker
23.3
4
G T. McConnell
6
3
G N. Batum
15.1
7.2
G G. Henderson
9.7
2.5
F M. Kidd-Gilchrist
9.1
7.4
F R. Covington
11.5
6.1
F M. Williams
11.2
5.7
F E. Ilyasova
14.7
5.9
TBD
C N. Noel
8,5
4.8
Matchup to Watch
Marvin Williams vs. Ersan Ilyasova: Ilyasova has bounced around the NBA, but he’s quite skilled and capable of big games.
Observations
▪ The Sixers are reportedly sitting on former Duke center Jahlil Okafor in anticipation of a trade.
▪ Sixers star Joel Embiid has been ruled out for this game with a knee contusion.
Tap-ins
▪ Former Bobcats captain Gerald Henderson signed with his hometown 76ers over the summer.
▪ The Hornets list center Cody Zeller (quad contusion) as doubtful to play versus the 76ers.
Did you know?
Ilaysova leads the NBA in charges taken this season with 24. Hornets guard Kemba Walker is second with 22.
Rick Bonnell
