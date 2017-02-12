Charlotte Hornets

February 12, 2017 6:07 PM

Hornets Gameday: vs. Philadelphia 76ers

7 p.m., Spectrum Center

TV: Fox Sports Southeast Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.

Projected Starters

Hornets

Sixers

Pos, Player

Ppg

Rpg

Pos, Player

Ppg

Rpg

G K. Walker

23.3

4

G T. McConnell

6

3

G N. Batum

15.1

7.2

G G. Henderson

9.7

2.5

F M. Kidd-Gilchrist

9.1

7.4

F R. Covington

11.5

6.1

F M. Williams

11.2

5.7

F E. Ilyasova

14.7

5.9

TBD

C N. Noel

8,5

4.8

Matchup to Watch

Marvin Williams vs. Ersan Ilyasova: Ilyasova has bounced around the NBA, but he’s quite skilled and capable of big games.

Observations

▪  The Sixers are reportedly sitting on former Duke center Jahlil Okafor in anticipation of a trade.

▪  Sixers star Joel Embiid has been ruled out for this game with a knee contusion.

Tap-ins

▪  Former Bobcats captain Gerald Henderson signed with his hometown 76ers over the summer.

▪  The Hornets list center Cody Zeller (quad contusion) as doubtful to play versus the 76ers.

Did you know?

Ilaysova leads the NBA in charges taken this season with 24. Hornets guard Kemba Walker is second with 22.

Rick Bonnell

Related content

Charlotte Hornets

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Neighbor rescues man from burning house in Chester County

View more video

Sports Videos