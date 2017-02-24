Charlotte Hornets

February 24, 2017 6:11 PM

Hornets Gameday: at Sacramento Kings

5 p.m., Golden 1 Center

TV: SportSouth. Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.

Projected Starters

Hornets

Kings

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

F, M. Kidd-Gilchrist

9.1

7.6

F, A. Tolliver

7.1

3.9

F, M. Williams

11.0

5.6

C, K. Koufas

6.1

5.4

C, F. Kaminsky

10.9

4.5

G, T. Lawson

9.0

4.5 apg

G, N. Batum

15.0

7.0

G, B. McLemore

6.6

1.5

G, K. Walker

22.7

5.5 apg

G, D. Collison

13.7

4.2 apg

Matchup to Watch

Frank Kaminsky vs. Kosta Koufas: Kaminsky, in for injured Cody Zeller, goes against Koufas, the Kings’ primary big guy now that DeMarcus Cousins has been traded.

Observations

▪ Zeller, who has missed four games with a quad injury, is questionable. Guard Ramon Sessions (knee) and center Miles Plumlee (calf) are out.

▪ This is the Kings’ second game since they traded Cousins to New Orleans for guards Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans and Langston Galloway.

▪ Hornets guard-forward Marco Belinelli played 68 games for the Kings last season before being traded to Charlotte.

▪ The Hornets’ 114-108 overtime loss against Detroit on Thursday – in which they blew an 18-point lead – was their 12th in 13 games.

Tap-ins

▪ The Hornets signed 6-foot-9 forward Johnny O’Bryant to a 10-day contract Friday. O’Bryant, a former all-SEC player at Louisiana State, was taken with the 36th pick of the 2014 draft by Milwaukee and has played this season for the Development League’s Northern Arizona Suns. The 10-day contracts of center Mike Toby and guard Ray McCallum have expired and they won’t be re-signed.

▪ Kings guard Rudy Gay is out with a torn left Achilles tendon.

Did you know?

Kidd-Gilchrist is the only player in the NBA 6-foot-7 or shorter who averages at least nine points, seven rebounds, two offensive rebounds and one block.

David Scott

Charlotte Hornets

