Hornets Gameday: at Los Angeles Lakers

10:30 p.m., Staples Center
TV: SportSouth. Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.
Projected Starters
Hornets
Lakers
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
F, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
8.9
7.7
F, Brandon Ingram
8.3
4.0
F, Marvin Williams
11.0
5.7
F, Julius Randle
12.8
8.2
C, Frank Kaminsky
11.2
4.6
F/C, Tarik Black
5.8
5.3
G, Nicolas Batum
15.3
7.0
F/G, Nick Young
13.5
2.4
G, Kemba Walker
22.7
5.4 apg
G, D’Angelo Russell
14.6
4.7 apg
Matchup to Watch
Frank Kaminsky vs. Tarik Black: Kaminsky continues to play well in relief of injured Cody Zeller, averaging 17.7 points and 6.6 rebounds over the past nine games.
Observations
▪ The Hornets signed guard Briante Weber to a 10-day contract. Weber just completed two 10-day contracts with the Golden State Warriors, averaging 1.7 points, .6 rebounds and .7 assists in seven games with the Warriors.
▪ The Hornets nearly pulled off a victory Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers - also in the Staples Center – but fell 124-121 in overtime. Charlotte trailed by 17 in the second half before Kemba Walker sent it into overtime by scoring five points in the last 48.2 seconds of regulation to tie it.
Tap-ins
▪ The Lakers are embarking on another Magic Johnson era. Johnson was named the team’s president for basketball operations last week.
▪ The Hornets beat the Lakers 117-113 in December in Charlotte, coming back from a 19-point deficit to win. That’s the largest comeback of the season for the Hornets.
Did you know?
The Lakers haved used 17 different starting lineups this season.
