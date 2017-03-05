Indiana Pacers at Charlotte Hornets: What to know about Monday’s game

8 p.m., Spectrum Center: TNT. Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.
Projected Starters
Hornets
Pacers
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
F, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
8.9
7.6
F, Paul George
21.7
6.1
F, Marvin Williams
11.3
5.8
F, Thaddeus Young
11.1
5.9
C, Cody Zeller
10.6
6.5
C, Myles Turner
15.5
7.2
G, Nicolas Batum
15.2
6.9
G, C.J. Miles
10.8
3.0
G, Kemba Walker
22.9
5.5 apg
G, Jeff Teague
15.3
8.1 apg
Matchup to Watch
Paul George vs. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: George, one of the NBA’s most skilled offensive players, will be tested by defensive-specialist Kidd-Gilchrist.
Observations
▪ Horners center/forward Frank Kaminsky, who sprained his shoulder in Phoenix last week, won’t play and is being examined Monday in Charlotte. Coach Steve Clifford said Saturday that he expects Kaminsky to be out 10 to 14 days.
▪ The Hornets are home for the first time since Feb. 13. They finished a seven-game road trip at 3-4, including winning three of the final four games.
Tap-ins
▪ While the Hornets were returning from Denver on Sunday after a seven-game road trip, the Pacers were playing in Atlanta in a Sunday afternoon game.
▪ Teague, a former Wake Forest star, is eighth in the NBA in assists.
Did you know?
The Pacers are celebrating their 50th year of existence this season. The team came into the American Basketball Association in 1967, winning three titles before joining the NBA in 1976.
David Scott
