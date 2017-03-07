Here’s how the Hornets make the NBA playoffs

It’s go time for the Charlotte Hornets and a late-season push for the NBA playoffs.
Sitting 11th in the Eastern Conference and three games out of eighth place with 19 games remaining in the regular season, the Hornets appear to have shaken a recent slump that saw them lose 12 of 13 games. They’ve won four of their past six (including two in a row) as they head to Miami for a Wednesday game against the Heat.
Here’s what the Hornets (28-35) must do to make the playoffs for a second consecutive season:
Keep up the defensive pressure
Coach Steve Clifford has harped on this all season: The Hornets don’t win if they don’t buckle down defensively in the fourth quarter. They’ve done that with more consistency recently, including in a 100-88 victory against Indiana on Tuesday, when the Hornets limited the Pacers to 22 points in the final quarter.
Bottom line on the defense: The Hornets are 18-2 when they hold opponents under 100 points.
Concentrate on the process
Clifford said he doesn’t talk to the team about the playoffs, but only about playing well and concentrating on taking care of the little things. The rest will take care of itself.
“I know people don’t believe this, but what makes a team better is a guy emerges, or your pick-and-roll or help defense gets better, or you start screening better,” Clifford said. “You never know what it is. It’s not just about playing, but all about making progress in every area. Teams that have that attitude have a chance of playing well.”
Ride the backcourt
When point guard Kemba Walker and shooting guard Nic Batum are on, the Hornets are tough to beat. They combined for 49 points – nearly half the Hornets’ total – against the Pacers, with Walker scoring 28 and Batum 21.
Take advantage of home
After Wednesday’s game in Miami, the Hornets play 11 of their final 18 games at home, including back-to-back against Orlando (Friday) and New Orleans (Saturday) later this week. The Hornets are 17-13 at Spectrum Center.
The Hornets got a lift playing back in front of a home crowd Tuesday against Indiana after a seven-game road trip.
“To be gone for so long and have the city of Charlotte support us like that, it was a really good feeling,” Williams said.
But the Hornets can’t rely on that.
“We’re going to have to start playing really well at home,” Clifford said.
Get – then remain – healthy
The Hornets’ recent upswing has come (not coincidentally) with the return of center Cody Zeller, who missed six games with a quad injury. Zeller’s ability to play the pick-and-roll with Kemba Walker opens up the Hornets offense, as does Zeller’s rebounding ability and overall energy.
“It’s been everything,” forward Marvin Williams said of getting Zeller back. “He just goes out there every day and competes. He’s still trying to find himself and his rhythm. He’s feeling a lot better, which is the best thing.”
The Hornets are 18-12 when they start Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Williams at forward, Zeller at center and Batum and Walker in the backcourt.
But Frank Kaminsky, who had been playing well in Zeller’s absence, is now out with a sprained shoulder and isn’t expected to return for at least another week, Clifford said. Guard Ramon Sessions (knee) and center Miles Plumlee (calf) remain out indefinitely.
David Scott: 704-358-5889, @davidscott14
